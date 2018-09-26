1
Election protest, Sara Duterte, Imee Marcos, Bong Go | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Supreme Court’s latest ruling could fast track the recount of ballots in a protest filed against the victory of Vice President Leni Robredo.
- Presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio opposes the Supreme Court application of associate justice of Court Administrator Midas Marquez.
- Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos attributes her rise in the latest Pulse Asia senatorial survey to ‘engagement’ with Filipinos but Pulse Asia’s president has another explanation.
- ACTS-OFW Representative John Bertiz gets flak online for a tasteless joke during the mass oath-taking of engineers who passed the licensure exams.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico