1
Duterte slams communists, Noynoy on Trillanes warrant, denuclearization | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte slams communists in the face of a supposed ouster plot being hatched by Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison.
- Former president Noynoy Aquino questions the ‘confused decision’ of Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 150 Judge Elmo Alameda on the arrest of opposition Senator Sonny Trillanes.
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agrees to return to North Korea next month to push forward denuclearization talks.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico