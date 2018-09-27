1
Low scores for Duterte, Trillanes, Dark Phoenix | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Filipinos give President Rodrigo Duterte's government the lowest scores on efforts to control inflation and fight poverty.
- Solicitor General Jose Calida threatens to file a libel complaint against Senator Sonny Trillanes for accusing him of stealing the lawmaker's amnesty application form.
- Malacañang defends several Cabinet members who flew to the United Kingdom amid soaring inflation in the Philippines.
- The University of the Philippines is no longer the lone Philippine university in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be the twelfth installment in the whole X-Men film franchise. It is set for nationwide release early next year.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico