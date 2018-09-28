1
Duterte on EJKs, complaint against Olivar, Aung San Suu Kyi | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte appears to admit committing extrajudicial killings saying this is the only ‘sin’ he is guilty of.
- Blogger Drew Olivar, famous for an offensive federalism, jingle faces a criminal complaint for spreading a fake bomb threat during the September 21 rallies.
- Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is no longer a Canada honorary citizen.
