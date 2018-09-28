1
Trillanes is going home, Albayalde defends Duterte, Facebook | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 148 defers its decision on a Justice Department request for an arrest warrant against Senator Sonny Trillanes.
- Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde says President Rodrigo Duterte’s remark about the extrajudicial killings is only a statement born out of frustration.
- COMELEC says there will be no extension for voters to register for the 2019 elections.
- Facebook confirms advertisers are privy to phone numbers given by members of the social network for enhanced security.
- Singer Bituin Escalante may have voted for President Rodrigo Duterte, but the singer is now implying she is withdrawing her support.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico