Cayetano defends Duterte, Elon Musk, Indonesia quake | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano justifies President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody drug war during the United Nations General Assembly.
- Elon Musk will step down as Tesla's chairman of the board but stay on as CEO.
- The death toll from Indonesia's quake and tsunami disaster in Sulawesi reaches 832 on Sunday, September 30.
