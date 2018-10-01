1
Bertiz apologizes, North and South Korea, typhoon Queenie | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- ACTS-OFW Representative John Bertiz apologizes for confronting a security checker at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
- Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says there is technically no such crime as ‘extrajudicial killings’ in the Philippines.
- The two Koreas start to remove landmines along their common border as part of a summit deal to ease military tensions.
- Around 5,000 people living at the foot of Mount Arayat in San Juan Baño village refuse to leave their homes.
- Typhoon Kong-rey enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility Monday and has been given the local name Queenie.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico