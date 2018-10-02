1
Trillanes’ documents, Palparan, Starbucks | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Armed Forces chief Carlito Galvez says he suspects apparent 'lapses' in the handling of opposition Senator Sonny Trillanes’ documents.
- The Justice Department says convicted kidnapper Jovito Palparan will be moved to the New Bilibid Prison soon.
- Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno says hitting a 6.8% inflation rate 'won't make a big difference' now.
- Coffee giant Starbucks Philippines says it will raise its beverage prices starting this week.
- The European Union may slap Facebook with an up to $1.63 billion fine following the social media company's disclosure that around 50 million users are affected by a hack.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico