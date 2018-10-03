1
Mocha Uson, Bertiz hospitalized, Facebook hack | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Filipinos online speculate on the resignation of controversial Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson.
- ACTS-OFW Representative John Bertiz is in the hospital allegedly due to stress and to undergo a series of tests.
- Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno says pushing for a wage hike should not be the way to go despite higher prices of goods.
- President Rodrigo Duterte says he fired another leftist appointee, Labor Undersecretary Joel Maglunsod.
- Facebook says it did not find any evidence that stolen tokens from last week’s data breach were used to access connected third-party applications.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico