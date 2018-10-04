1
License to kill, Palparan in bilibid, social media moderators | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- A 6-month investigation by Rappler shows strong indications the police outsourced extrajudicial killings to a vigilante gang they later on accused of murder.
- Retired army major general Jovito Palparan is moved to the national penitentiary Wednesday night from military detention.
- A documentary about Filipinos who moderate content on social media will be screened at the 8th Human Rights Documentary Film Festival in Hong Kong.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico