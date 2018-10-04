1
Red October, Cristiano Ronaldo, Fan Bingbing | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The military admits a list of schools allegedly infiltrated by communist insurgents has not been fully verified.
- The Ateneo de Manila University student council will file a case against a longtime male professor who allegedly sexually harassed several students.
- Cristiano Ronaldo denies accusations by former American model Kathryn Mayorga that he raped her in 2009.
- Chinese actress Fan Bingbing posts a statement for the first time on a tax case filed against her.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico