SWS survey on democracy, Harry Roque, Chris Evans | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler: 84% of Filipinos satisfied with how democracy works – SWS. Duterte asks Roque to reconsider Senate run. DOJ's latest proof vs Trillanes: No minutes of all amnesty deliberations. Boracay beach vendors in limbo, seek help of Malay town officials. Chris Evans wraps up role as Captain America
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico
