1
Harry Roque on leave, Padre Pio heart relic, Banksy | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque has decided to go on leave on the week of candidacy filing for the 2019 elections.
- The Manila Cathedral will be open 24 hours during Saint Padre Pio's incorrupt heart relic visit.
- British street artist Banksy stuns the art world by destroying one of his best-known works moments after it fetched more than a million dollars at auction in London.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico