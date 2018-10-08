1
Mocha Uson, lotto jackpot, Taylor Swift endorses democrats | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Resigned communications assistant secretary Mocha Uson says she will run in the 2019 elections.
- An SWS survey says 61% of Filipinos believe the state of President Rodrigo Duterte’s health is a public matter that the people should be informed of.
- The jackpot prize for the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Ultra Lotto 6/58 reaches P1 billion and continues to grow.
- Mall operators in Metro Manila agree to adjust their store and delivery hours to help ease traffic during the holiday season.
- Pop star Taylor Swift endorses two Democrats running for the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives in her home state of Tennessee.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico