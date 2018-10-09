1
House charter draft, Duterte’s health, Sara Duterte | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The House of Representatives’ proposed federal constitution wants to skip Vice President Leni Robredo in the line of succession during the transition period.
- President Rodrigo Duterte tells his Cabinet that his medical test results came back 'negative' for cancer.
- Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte calls on Congress to expel members of the Makabayan bloc.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico