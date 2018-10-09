1
#PHVote2019, Federalism draft, Padre Pio | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte says Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano will run as Taguig Representative in the 2019 elections.
- President Rodrigo Duterte assures Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua the Philippines will not take part in U.S. military exercises in the South China Sea in November.
- Top Senate leaders reject the draft charter of Speaker Gloria Arroyo.
- A company bidding to be the 3rd telecommunications player in the Philippines sues the National Telecommunications Commission.
- Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David slams drug war killings, corruption, vulgar language, and even hypocrisy in the Catholic Church.
