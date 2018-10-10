1
Duterte’s health, Resorts World Manila attack, Nikki Haley resigns | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte creates confusion on the status of his health by joking about it.
- Three committees of the House of Representatives are not recommending charges to be filed against Resorts World Manila for the attack last June 2017, killing 38 people.
- Nikki Haley suddenly resigns as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico