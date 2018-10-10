1
SWS survey on death penalty, JV Ejercito, Google Pixel | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- SWS: Less than 50% of Filipinos want death penalty for 7 drug-related crimes
- Senator JV Ejercito leaves Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino or PMP, the political party of his father, former president and Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.
- Former Bangsamoro Transition Commission member and assemblywoman Samira Gutoc will run for senator in the 2019 elections.
- Japan has the most visa-free access to most countries.
- Google announces its new products: the Pixel 3 smartphone, the Pixel Slate, and the Google Home Hub.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico