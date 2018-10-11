1
#PHVote2019, Pimentel files his COC, Leni Robredo | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The election fever heats up in the Philippines as candidates begin filing their certificates of candidacy Thursday, October 11.
- Early birds Senator Koko Pimentel and singer Freddie Aguilar are among the first to file their certificates of candidacy or COC at the Commission on Elections on Thursday.
- The House of Representatives will put Vice President Leni Robredo back into the line of succession during the shift to federalism under its draft constitution.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico