Sal Panelo, Filipino words in Oxford dictionary, nuisance candidates | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo will replace Harry Roque in formally speaking for President Rodrigo Duterte.
- Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano will gun for no less than the House Speakership if he wins as Taguig City representative.
- More Filipino words are now in the Oxford English Dictionary.
- More Filipinos are aware of fake news on social media.
- Nuisance candidates provide entertainment on the first day of filing of Certificate of Candidacy.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Salvador Panelo on X.