Junjun Binay, new top diplomat, Kanye West visits Donald Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- A sibling war is brewing in Makati City, as Junjun Binay says he is ‘strongly considering’ running for mayor against his reelectionist sister Abby Binay.
- President Rodrigo Duterte says he offered Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations Teddy Boy Locsin the post of top diplomat.
- Rap megastar Kanye West hugs Donald Trump in a surreal White House meeting and says, 'I love this guy right here.'
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico