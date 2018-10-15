1
Duterte on illegal drugs, lotto winners, Facebook breach | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte says the Chinese should not be immediately blamed for illegal drugs in the Philippines.
- The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office says two winners will share the P1.18-billion Ultra Lotto 6/58 prize.
- Facebook says hackers accessed personal data of 29 million users in a breach at the world's leading social network.
