1
Fuel excise tax, #PHVote, Meghan Markle | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte will suspend the second round of higher excise tax on fuel under the Train Law, in response to soaring inflation.
- Former interior secretary Mar Roxas will be running for senator in the 2019 elections.
- The Binay vs Binay battle for Makati City mayor is on.
- Reelectionists and neophytes flock to Comelec office to file their certificates of candidacy.
- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are expecting a baby in the spring of 2019.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico