Watch the evening wRap with Chito dela Vega

Published 9:44 PM, October 16, 2018

Today on Rappler: More updates from the 4th day of filing of certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections. Chel Diokno, Erin Tañada file candidacies for senator. Average time people spend on Facebook declining - study. U.S. judge tosses out Stormy Daniels defamation suit against Trump. Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under