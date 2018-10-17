1
#PHVote, opposition slate, inflation, Boracay | Midday wRap
- It’s the last day of the filing of certificates of candidacy Wednesday, October 17.
- Former solicitor general Florin Hilbay and veteran election lawyer Romulo Macalintal complete the 8-person slate of the opposition coalition for the 2019 senatorial elections.
- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Monetary Board Member Felipe Medalla says the country is also experiencing 'good inflation.'
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico