Pork barrel scam, Binay vs Binay, Baste Duterte | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Plunder cases on the pork barrel scam will not stop 3 former senators from seeking a return to the Senate in the May 2019 midterm elections.
- Incumbent Makati City mayor Abby Binay files her certificate of candidacy for reelection.
- Former foreign affairs secretary Alan Peter Cayetano files his certificate of candidacy for Taguig City-Pateros 1st District representative.
- Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque wants to channel the late senator Miriam Defensor Santiago if he wins a Senate seat.
- President Rodrigo Duterte’s third child Sebastian Duterte files his certificate of candidacy for the vice mayoralty race in Davao City.
