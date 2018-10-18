1
FDA chief ambush, Binay vs Binay, Facebook | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The convoy of Food and Drug Administration Director General Nela Charade Puno is ambushed in Lupi town in Camarines Sur Thursday, October 18.
- Senator Nancy Binay takes a leave of absence from the United Nationalist Alliance or UNA, following the ongoing feud between siblings Junjun and Abby Binay over the Makati mayoralty race.
- Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and Presidential Spokesman Sal Panelo says martial law in Mindanao should be extended if it helps make the region more peaceful.
- The National Privacy Commission says of the 29 million accounts affected worldwide by the Facebook breach late September, almost 756,000 were based in the Philippines.
- The Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission won the first Asia RiverPrize Award, handed by the International River Foundation Tuesday, October 16.
