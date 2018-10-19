1
Duterte on dynasty and dark skin, shrinking fish in the market, Mark Zuckerberg | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Duterte talks about being 'forced' into a political dynasty and his aversion towards sunscreen.
- Philippine fish now more expensive, smaller – survey.
- Several Facebook investors back proposal to oust Zuckerberg as chairman.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico