Duterte on frigates issue, Michael Yang, Harry and Meghan | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler
- Duterte admits role in Navy-Bong Go frigates issue
- De Lima calls on Senate to investigate Michael Yang
- New moon: China to launch lunar lighting in outer space
- Trump says Saudi journalist likely dead, warns of 'severe' response
- Royals Harry and Meghan go barefoot on Bondi
