Sagay massacre, customs ‘whistleblower’ fired, illegal drugs price | Midday wRap
- At least 9 farmers were killed after they were fired upon by some 40 armed men at Hacienda Nene in Barangay Bulanon, Sagay City on Saturday, October 20.
- Former Bureau of Customs X-ray chief Lourdes Mangaoang was fired before she attended a Senate hearing on the missing one ton of shabu worth P6.8 billion.
- The Philippine National Police says it has yet to experience the claim of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency that illegal drugs have cheapened.
