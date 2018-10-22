1
Trillanes scores victory, Sagay massacre, social media users | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Makati Regional Trial Court or RTC Branch 148 junks the government plea to have opposition Senator Sonny Trillanes re-arrested over previously dismissed coup d’etat charges.
- Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio files a petition to block the reelection bid of Senator Koko Pimentel.
- Filipinos online express anger on social media over the death of 9 farmers in Hacienda Nene, Sagay City, Negros Occidental.
- Global Digital Statshot says there are approximately 3.4 billion people who are now on social media.
- Netflix says ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ is ‘one of its most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing’ to date.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico