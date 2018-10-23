1
Trillanes amnesty ruling, Isidro Lapeña, Wonder Woman sequel | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Calida to seek reversal of Makati court ruling before CA
- Malacañang supports Arroyo's IPU pullout bid, but Senate divided
- Lapeña: I spoke with Duterte. I stay
- Commuters file appeal vs jeepney, bus fare hikes
- ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ moves release date to June 2020
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico