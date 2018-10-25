1
Jimmy Guban arrest, pipe bombs in the U.S., Titanic II | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The PNP plans to take into custody resigned Bureau of Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban without a warrant.
- Pipe bombs were sent to Barack Obama, top Democrats, and CNN Wednesday, October 24.
- Titanic II, a replica of the infamous 1912 cruise liner, will set sail on the same seas in 2022.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico