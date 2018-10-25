1
Mon Tulfo, Lapeña promoted, Boracay | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte names controversial broadcaster and columnist Mon Tulfo as his ‘special envoy for public diplomacy’ to China.
- President Rodrigo Duterte announces he has ‘promoted’ Customs chief Isidro Lapeña to Technical Education and Skills Development Authority or TESDA director general.
- President Rodrigo Duterte stresses the need to suppress online gambling.
- Malacañang says Nora Aunor's exclusion from the list of new National Artists spares her 'from the emotional and psychological torment' had she been given the title.
- The shores of top tourist destination Boracay will reopen on Friday, October 26, exactly 6 months after the island was closed for rehabilitation.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico