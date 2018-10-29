1
Joint exploration with China, AFP in BOC, typhoon Rosita | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in the Philippines Sunday afternoon, October 28, for a series of meetings in President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown of Davao City.
- President Rodrigo Duterte says he will ask members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to take over the Bureau of Customs, amid the P11-billion shabu shipment controversy.
- Typhoon Rosita, International name Yutu, is now threatening the southern Isabela-northern Aurora area.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico