1
West Philippine Sea, Synagogue attack, plane crash in Indonesia | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the Philippines and China can shelve their maritime claims for the sake of joint development in the West Philippine Sea.
- Opposition congressmen slam President Rodrigo Duterte's order to let the Armed Forces of the Philippines take over the Bureau of Customs.
- A group of Pittsburgh Jewish leaders tell President Donald Trump he bears responsibility for the deadly shooting at a synagogue in the U.S. city.
- A brand new Indonesian Lion Airplane carrying 189 passengers and crew crashes into the sea Monday, October 29.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico