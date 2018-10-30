1
Mangaoang as state witness, Regine Velasquez, porn malware | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The alleged rape of a 15-year old by a Manila policeman prompts the Commission on Human Rights to call on the police about its 'promised internal cleansing.'
- Former Customs X-ray chief Lourdes Mangaoang wants to be a state witness for the government's probe into the missing P11 billion worth of shabu.
- Regine Velasquez’s move from GMA7 to rival ABS-CBN draws mixed reactions from Filipinos online, with some calling her disloyal.
- Tech news site TechCrunch reports that a U.S. government network was infected with malware because of one employee's ‘extensive history’ of watching porn.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico