1
Isidro Lapeña, new Apple products, Cesar Montano | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Outgoing Customs chief Isidro Lapeña on Wednesday says he did everything he 'needed to do' in the missing P11-billion shabu case that rocked the bureau at the end of his 14-month stint.
- Apple launches fresh updates to its products Tuesday.
- Actor and former government official Cesar Montano is again in the thick of a controversy after recording a video greeting for a friend's birthday.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico