Rosita aftermath, NAIA terminal fee, Kanye West | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Department of Social Welfare and Development or DSWD says over 54,000 people remain in evacuation centers, in the aftermath of typhoon Rosita.
- President Rodrigo Duterte is waiting for the recommendation of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines on the extension of martial law in Mindanao.
- The Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal fee for international and domestic flights will increase beginning 2nd quarter of 2019.
- An Indian couple who fell to their deaths in California's Yosemite National Park were apparently taking a selfie.
- Rapper Kanye West, who has been outspoken in his support for President Donald Trump, now says he's going to focus on his music and fashion after being 'used' in the world of politics.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico