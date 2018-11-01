1
Militarization of government, jeepney fare hike, Nadal out of Paris Masters | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte agrees with his critics that there is a militarization of the government under his administration.
- The Department of Transportation says it would ask the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to review the latest fare hike for jeepneys.
- Rafael Nadal pulls out of the Paris Masters on Wednesday, guaranteeing Novak Djokovic's return to the world No. 1 spot.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico