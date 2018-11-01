1
Duterte’s message, arrested OFWs, LeBron James | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte calls on Filipinos to follow the 'virtuous example' of the saints as the country observes All Saints' Day on Thursday, November 1.
- The Department of Foreign Affairs says Saudi Arabia turned over 19 arrested overseas Filipino workers to the Philippine ambassador.
- Manila is one of the least sustainable cities in the world.
- A photo posted on the Facebook group 'SARAH DUTERTE FOR PRESIDENT MOVEMENT' shows U.S. President Donald Trump holding a sign that supports Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.
- LeBron James gives the Staples Center crowd a fright when he misses the first of two free throws with two seconds left as the Lakers edges past the Dallas Mavericks, 114-113.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico