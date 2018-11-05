1
Dutertes call Lord Allan Velasco as next House Speaker | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, called reelectionist Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.
- Vice President Leni Robredo says militarization of government is 'not the solution' to corruption in agencies such as the Bureau of Customs.
- Private messages from at least 81,000 hacked Facebook accounts are being sold.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico