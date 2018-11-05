1
New Metro Manila minimum wage set at 500 to P537 | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Department of Labor and Employment confirms the P25 across-the-board wage hike for minimum wage earners in Metro Manila.
- The Department of Transportation or DOTr apologizes for an incident between MRT security personnel and a young man with a learning disability at its North Avenue Station.
- United States President Donald Trump faces pushback from his predecessor Barack Obama, who is taking on an increasingly prominent role in the final weekend of campaigning.
- Ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines launches a premium service for tricycles.
- Russia's Karen Khachanov caps an impressive year with the 'biggest achievement' of his career as he stuns Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the Paris Masters final.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico