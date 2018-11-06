1
Malacañang contracts show Michael Yang is economic adviser | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Though President Rodrigo Duterte denied Chinese national Michael Yang was his economic adviser, records from Malacañang show the Palace entered into two contracts with Yang, giving him the title of "Economic Adviser to the President."
- Inflation or the increase in the prices of goods remained steady in October at 6.7%, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced on Tuesday, November 6.
- U.S. president Donald Trump embarks on a whirlwind final push across 3 states – Ohio, Indiana and Missouri – on Monday, November 5 before polls open Tuesday, November 6.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico