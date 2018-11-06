1
Panelo: Yang is a ‘consultant’ and ‘economic adviser’ to Duterte | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Malacañang refuses to elaborate on the nature of the services Chinese national Michael Yang provides to the Philippine government as an ‘economic adviser to the President.’
- The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA launches its overseas Filipino worker e-card.
- A job fair organized by the Makati City government will have companies with intent to hire persons with disability or PWDs.
- U.S. voters will decide on Tuesday, November 6, whether President Donald Trump will keep his Republican majority in Congress or face a hostile Democratic majority.
- Character actor Nonong de Andres or 'Bangky' dies at age 71.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico