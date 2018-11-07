1
NOW Telecom loses bid vs contentious 3rd telco provisions | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The bidding for the 3rd major communications player slot pushes through Wednesday as scheduled and without changes to its rules.
- Interior Secretary Eduardo Año wants the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to release another list of local officials with alleged drug links ahead of the 2019 elections.
- The US holds its midterm elections for governors and members of the House of Representatives and Senate.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico