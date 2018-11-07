1
Dennis Uy-China Telco consortium provisionally named 3rd telco | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The consortium of Dennis Uy's Udenna Corporation and China Telecommunications Corporation (China Telecom) provisionally won the bidding for the Philippines' 3rd major telecommunications player slot.
- Democrats seize control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, November 6, in a midterm setback for President Donald Trump.
- 29-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes history as the youngest woman elected to Congress.
- Philippine Foreign Secretary Teddyboy Locsin seeks to 'refine' the foreign policy of the Duterte administration to address 'changing realities.'
- Globe announces it would bring eSIM technology to the Philippines.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico