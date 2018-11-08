1
QC police nabbed in sex-for-freedom case | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Two Quezon City policemen were arrested in another sex-for-freedom case.
- The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board says only jeepneys with the new fare matrix can charge P10 for minimum fare.
- Donald Trump fires US Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday, November 7 and replaces him with loyalist Matthew Whitaker who may now take over the Russia probe.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico