Miss Earth 2018 candidates accuse sponsor of sexual harassment | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Miss Earth Canada Jaime VandenBerg, Miss Earth England Abbey-Anne Gyles-Brown, and Miss Earth Guam Emma Mae Sheedy claim they were sexually harassed by a pageant sponsor in the Philippines.
- The White House suspends the press pass of a CNN reporter who spars with Donald Trump at a news conference.
- 25-year-old singer Ariana Grande is this year’s Billboard’s Woman of the Year.
- Samsung unveils a folding screen that lets a smartphone open into a tablet, heralding it as the future for portable devices.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico