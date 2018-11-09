1
Sandiganbayan verdict: Imelda Marcos guilty of graft | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Guilty verdicts: Imelda Marcos of graft, Jeane Napoles of tax deficiency
- Amid joint exploration talks, Sotto says China now 'recognizes West PH Sea is ours'
- Marine combat veteran kills 12 in crowded California bar
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico